IMPHAL: At least eight banned insurgent groups in Manipur, including the CorCom, have declared a blacklist of Independence Day on August 15.
They are urging people not to attend the celebrations and called for a complete state shutdown.
On August 15, the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) has called for a general strike from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while the CorCom has announced a total shutdown from 1:00 am to 6:30 pm.
The Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) has also called for a state-wide shutdown. They are urging people to observe the day as a "black day" by waving black flags.
The groups describe Indian Independence Day as a day of sorrow for Kangleipak (Manipur) due to ongoing oppression and attribute the violence and turmoil in Manipur to India's alleged regressive policies.
Security forces are keeping a close watch to forestall any occurrences and guarantee individuals' wellbeing during the Independence Day festivities.
In the mean time, Separatist groups NSCN (Yung Aung) and ULFA (Free) have mutually called for a boycott of India's Independence Day and a complete closure on August 15 in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.
The banned outfits encouraged "opportunity cherishing Wesean residents" to notice a total closure from 12 PM to 8:00 PM on Freedom Day, sticking to the trademark "One Individuals One District One Vision."
They explained that emergency services, media, and religious activities will be absolved from the closure.
In a joint public statement, the insurgent groups reprimanded India's Freedom Day as a "colonialist image" intended to delude the world and propagate the concealment of the Wesean locale's desires.
ALSO WATCH: