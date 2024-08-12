Manipur: 8 Insurgent Groups Announce Complete Shutdown on Independence Day

IMPHAL: At least eight banned insurgent groups in Manipur, including the CorCom, have declared a blacklist of Independence Day on August 15.

They are urging people not to attend the celebrations and called for a complete state shutdown.

On August 15, the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) has called for a general strike from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while the CorCom has announced a total shutdown from 1:00 am to 6:30 pm.