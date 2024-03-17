Assam: Awareness on child marriage held at Debraj Roy College, Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: An awareness programme on child marriage was held at Debraj Roy College, Golaghat recently as a part of the celebration of International Women’s Day. The programme was organized by women’s cell of Assam College Teachers’ Association, Debraj Roy College Unit in collaboration with Kosi Lok Manch, Golaghat. The prime audience of the programme was the students, the future citizens of the nation. The programme was presided over by Bedanta Kumar Borah, president, ACTA, Debraj Roy College unit and was inaugurated by the principal of the College, Dr. Jayanta Barukial with a welcome speech.

In his speech, Bedanta Kumar Borah, enlightened with the history of the Women’s Day and the significant roles of women for the development of the society. The invited resource person, Parinita Hazarika, District Child Protection Officer, Golaghat covered in details about the bad impacts of child marriage in every aspect of the society and in addition she discussed about the legal aids that could help in preventing child marriage. Atianya Hazarika, District Coordinator, Kosi Lok Manch, Golaghat used student friendly ways to aware the students about the effects of child marriage by showing some animated video clips. Finally the programme was concluded with a quiz competition on the topic among the students.

