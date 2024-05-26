Assam: Awareness on health held at Dikhowmukh College in Sivasagar

GAURISAGAR: Dikhowmukh College in Sivasagar organized a special discussion on health awareness on Saturday at the college auditorium. Dr. KSVN Surya Prakash, Neurosurgeon (M.Ch (AIIMS), Siu-Ka-pha Hospital, Sivasagar focussed specifically on neurological health and spoke about different neurological problems that one can face, including brain stroke, hypertension and cervical spondylitis. He further explained how these can be managed and treated with ease if we have adequate knowledge and affordable medical facilities.

Dr. Surya Prakash stressed on the importance of regular physical exercise and urged the students to take part in sports in order to maintain a healthy life and ensure a fit future. He also stressed mainly on brain stroke, spine health and other neurosurgical issues.

At the same time Dr.Surya Prakash emphasized on mandatory health check up once in a year. Earlier the programme was moderated by Snigdha Bhaswati, Assistant Professor, department of History while Dr.Ranjit Kumar Baruah, principal of the college delivered his welcome speech and expressed his sincere thanks to the authority of Siu Ka Pha hospital and NGO Hahaior Hat for their helping hand to make the programme a successful one.

Also Read: Darrang Police, ONPTR Staff in a synchronized operation arrest suspected rhino poacher Hussain Ali

Also Watch: