Darrang Police, ONPTR Staff in a synchronized operation arrest suspected rhino poacher Hussain Ali

MANGALDAI: Staff of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) and a team of Darrang Police acting on a credible intelligence input and in a synchronized operation has arrested Hussain Ali (35), a suspected rhino poacher of Bhabapur village adjacent to ONPTR under Dalgaon Police Station on Friday under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. After interrogation, the arrested accused person was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Darrang on Saturday. The arrested accused person has confessed that he along with a notorious gang of poachers were planning to kill one-horned rhino inside the park with the evil intention to sell the rhino horn.



