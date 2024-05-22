Assam: Krishak Nyas organized a training on Sali paddy cultivation in Sivasagar district

Gaurisagar: Krishak Nyas, a reputed NGO of the Sivasagar district, organised a training programme on Sali paddy cultivation at the Agriculture Development Office (ADO) conference hall, Gaurisagar, on Sunday.

Dr. Prodip Handique, Programme Coordinator, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sivasagar, and Dipen Boruah, a progressive farmer of Khanamukh, Jorhat, took part as resource persons. Addressing the farmers in detail about problems and prospects in Sali Paddy, scientist Dr. Handique of KVK said that farmers must follow science to benefit from agriculture. He also informed the farmers about improved paddy varieties like Ranjit Chab-1, Bahadur, Shrabani-2, Prafulla, and Labanya and their production. He even said the seedlings and seedbeds should be prepared scientifically in the field of paddy production.

On the other hand, Dipen Baruah asked the farmers to be conscious in their selection of seeds. He also said farmers can benefit not only by selling paddy but also by selling paddy seedlings. Dr. Arun Changkakoti, retired Joint Director, Agriculture Department, Government of Assam, and President Krishak Nyas and Anil Gogoi, Science Teacher, Cherekapar High School, Sivasagar, spoke on the training.

Earlier, while Rajib Dutta, Publicity Secretary of Krishak Nyas, anchored the programme, Himadrijyoti Dutta, Chief Secretary of Krishak Nyas, welcomed the guests and participants.

Besides vice presidents Padmeswar Dutta, Ajit Kumar Nath, finance secretary Puspadhar Neog, executive member Partha Saikia, Agriculture Extension Assistants (AEA) Ujjaljyoti Sarma, Mridul Boruah, Binud Kumar Borah of the ADO office in Gaurisagar, progressive farmer Dinesh Dutta, and social worker Beauty Dutta, all took part in the training programme. The training was attended by more than fifty farmers hailing from Dulia, Kharadhara, Maglow, Dicial, Raghubari, Nakatani Kalugaon, Khanak-hokor, Dhanekhowa, and other villagers.

