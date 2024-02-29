Assam: Awareness programme on PM Vishwakarma scheme held in Dima Hasao

Haflong: Br. MSME- Development & Facilitation office, Silchar and District Industries & Commerce Centre, Dima Hasao organized an awareness programme on PM Vishwakarma Scheme, a central sector scheme of the Government of India at District Library Auditorium Hall on Wednesday. The programme was graced by Thai Tsho Daulagupu, ACS, Principal Secretary, NCHAC as chief guest. PM Vishwakarma scheme was launched on September 17, 2023 by the Prime Minister of India to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools. The objective of the scheme is to support artisans and craftsmen covering 18 traditional trades involving boat makers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, carpenters, masons, garland maker, etc. It offers benefit of Rs. 15000/- worth e-voucher to beneficiaries after completing basic training of 5 days. During the training period, trainees would be provided a stipend of Rs 500 per day. The awareness camp was attended by Assistant Director i/c M. Dutta, Br. MSME-DFO, official staffs, members and general people.

