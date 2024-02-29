Training programme for primary agricultural credit societies concludes at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon

NAGAON: In a joint venture, State Cooperative Societies and Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat organized a 15 day long self financed input dealers training programme for primary agricultural credit societies at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon here. The programme began on February 9 and concluded on Wednesday.

In the closing session of the programme, a valediction programme was held where Rajendra Perna, DDM NABARD, was present as the chief guest while Bakul Ch Bora, Registrar, Nagaon District Cooperative Societies and Dilip Kumar Bora, district agriculture officer, Nagaon and Geetashree Dutta Baruah, Sub-Registrar, Nagaon District Cooperative Societies, attended the session as the special invitees. Dr Niranjan Deka, principal scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon, delivered the welcome address at the very beginning and Dr Animesh Deka, KVK, Nagaon mentored the entire valediction session of the training programme while Dipen Ch Nath offered the vote of thanks. During the session, certificates of participation were also distributed among the participants.

