Assam: Awareness talk on owl conservation held in Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Zoology, Gargaon College, in collaboration with IQAC, Gargaon College and NCC 11 Assam Girls (I) Coy and 49 Assam Naval Unit of the college organized an invited talk on Wildlife Conservation with special reference to owl conservation. Noted academician, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College addressed the gathering and spoke on the urgent need to conserve wildlife citing various examples. He opined that such initiatives serve as a platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge and experiences, and collaborate on solutions to pressing conservation challenges.

The programme was inaugurated by Vice Principal Dr Rina Handique with a warm welcome to all attendees, followed by an introduction to the objectives and goals of the wildlife conservation initiative. Invited speaker, Dr Samrat Sengupta, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, Debraj Roy College, emphasized the importance of collective action in safeguarding wildlife and their habitats for future generations. He talked about the very less talked about species of owls with which a lot of taboo are associated in the society including sorcery, black magic and various superstitions. He provided an insightful exploration into the fascinating world of these nocturnal birds of prey, which are described as owls are the silent witnesses of the night, guardians of the darkness, and harbingers of wisdom. He touched upon the significant ecological role played by owls as apex predators within their respective ecosystems, highlighting how owls help regulate rodent populations, thus contributing to the overall balance of their habitats.

Attendees were briefed on the various threats facing owl populations, including habitat loss, human disturbance, pesticide poisoning, vehicle collisions, and illegal trapping. The talk emphasized the need to address these threats to ensure the long-term survival of owl species along with various conservation strategies. The programme served as a rallying call for attendees to become advocates for owl conservation and to actively engage in efforts to protect these iconic birds. By raising awareness about the threats facing owl populations and discussing practical conservation strategies, the talk inspired individuals to take concrete actions to safeguard owl habitats and promote coexistence with these magnificent creatures. Coordinated by Dr Pimily Langthasa and hosted by Dr Rashmi Dutta, Assistant Professors from the department of Zoology, Gargaon College, the programme garnered more than 100 participants.

