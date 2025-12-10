Assam: Axom Shilpi Kanan honours cultural activists at Annual Raax Mahotsav

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Axom Shilpi Kanan Central Committee organized its third Annual Central Raax Mahotsav along with an Assam-based Dihanaam presentation and a public tribute ceremony to renowned Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg. The three-day programme was held at Nehrubali, Nagaon, from December 5 to 7.

The event featured Smriti Tarpan and a tribute to Zubeen Garg, followed by Dihanaam and Raax presentations. Artistes and social workers from various parts of the region, including Raja, Krishnamoni Nath, and Chetana Das participated in the cultural gathering.

During the ceremony, the Axom Shilpi Kanan honoured budding artiste Prachurya Kumud Dehingia with Pratibha Ratna Award 2025, and Anupam Bharali, Chief Editor of the cultural organization Axom Udayaditya Group with special felicitation in recognition of their contributions to art and culture.

Prachurya Kumud, who has been actively associated with the cultural field, is also a Kapili instrumental artiste and a recipient of Axom Udayaditya Subhasha Award along with several other honours. He has won multiple titles in various competitions organized by different institutions.

Members of the Axom Udayaditya Group, along with the cultural fraternity and well-wishers, have extended congratulations on the recognition bestowed upon their founder-editor Anupam Bharali and rising artiste Prachurya Kumud Dehingia.

