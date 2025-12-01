Tinsukia bags top honours at state-level Aryabhatta Science Centre Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Participating in the state-level Aryabhatta Science Centre programme held from November 28 to November 30 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati, organized by the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) under the Department of Science, Technology and Climate Change, Government of Assam, Tinsukia district succeeded in securing the top positions in the state.

In the science-based model-making competition held at the state level, students Gitika Sonowal and Akangksha Bora from ABC Junior High School, Borguri, won the first prize (Aryabhatta Science Centre, Guijan Development Block). In the innovative idea competition, student Rajbir Deori from Modern Academy, Rupai, won the first prize (Aryabhatta Science Centre, Hapjan Development Block).

In the extempore speech competition, student Aditya Prasad from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Laipuli, secured the second position (Aryabhatta Science Centre, Guijan Development Block), while in the poster drawing competition, student Bebika Gogoi from Radhakrishnan Academy, Kakapathar, achieved the third position (Aryabhatta Science Centre, Kakapathar Development Block). Under the supervision of Diganta Kumar Bhajani, the District Co-ordinator of Aryabhatta Science Centre, Tinsukia, eight selected students from the district, along with block co-ordinators of seven Aryabhatta Science Centres and two teachers participated in the state-level event.

