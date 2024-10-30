Assam: Ayurveda Day and Dhanwantari Jayanti observed in Dhubri

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: The Ayurvedic Medical Organization (AMO) and Rhino Research Products, Dhubri jointly observed the 9th Ayurveda Day and Dhanwantari Jayanti at the Simanta Chetana Manch auditorium on Tuesday in an effort to raise awareness of the traditional Ayurvedic treatment of all ailments and to provide free health checks.

Ayurveda awareness meeting was organized on this auspicious occasion addressed by Dhubri District Nodal Officer (Ayush), Dr. Mrinal Kanti Adhikari.

Speaking in the awareness meet, Dr. Adhikari spoke at length on the values of home made and ancient Ayurvedic medicines and its treatment in this part of world, which is still being practised by people.

“We shouldn’t ignore or neglect our traditional way of treatment, which are based on the science and now gaining popularity in the western world due its effectiveness without side affects,” Dr. Adhikari said.

Dhubri Medical Officer (Ayush) Dr. Hemant Kumar Nath and Ayurvedic practitioner, Dr. Ganesh Gupta also spoke at a length on the occasion and highlighted the various ways of benefits of Ayurvedic medicines adding that in order to reach out to the masses and deliver the health care services, they felt a need of Ayurvedic College in this part of western Assam.

Managing Director of Rhino Research Products, Bimal Oswal said Ayurveda and Yoga are two sides of same coin and integral part of each other and secret of all cures of ailments lie in these two practising forms.

“Though practising Yoga and Ayurved had remained in dormant for many years, but now people seeking solutions to their health related issues in both — Dhanwantari and Patanjali way of traditional treatment. Government of India also stressed on them, and promoting and encouraging now in a big way, Oswal added.

The meeting was also addressed by president and secretary of Dhubri Simanta Chetana Manch, Udayan Chakraborty and Bipul Prasad respectively ,social worker, Prosenjit Dutta, Dr. Ganesh Gupta, Dr. Debajit Das and Hemant Oswal.

Over of 200 people went under health check-up conducted by a team of ayurvedic doctors and pathologists. Free ayurvedic medicines were given. The programme was anchored and modulated by Prof Dhruba Kumar Mahato.

Also Read: Central Silk Board organizes “One Day Muga Awareness Programme” in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: