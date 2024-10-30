Central Silk Board organizes “One Day Muga Awareness Programme” in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Central Silk Board (CSB) and the Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization of P3 Unit, Kowabil, Kokrajhar organized “One Day Muga Awareness Programme” at Kalugoan, under Basorgoan Sericulture Circle in Kokrajhar with an objective to promote understanding and skill enhancement on Muga sericulture among the farmers. The programme was attended by 75 farmers from in and around of Basorgoan Sericulture Circle, comprising both Muga and Eri rearers and officials of Directorate of Sericulture, Adabari, Kokrajhar, BTC, including Ranjit Bhatacharjee, Assistant Director, Bhaskar Boss and Nayan Jyoti Rabha, Sericulture Demonstrator, DoS, Adabari Circle, Kokrajhar.

The programme started with lightening of traditional lamp, followed by the welcome speech delivered by Lila Kanto Lahon, Senior Technical Assistant, Central Silk Board, Muga- Eri Silkworm Seed Organization, P3 Unit, Kowabil, Kokrajhar, who described the aim and objective of the meeting. Later, a formal introduction, felicitation of the guests and speakers with traditional Aronai was done. The technical session started with an elaborative speech by Nayan Jyoti Rabha, Sericulture Demonstrator, DoS, Adabari Circle, Kokrajhar, BTC, who explained the traditional practices and importance of Muga culture among the farmers. He has also given deep insights to the scope of Muga rearing for farmers of the BTC region while Bhaskar Boss, delivered comprehensive talk on problems and perspectives of Muga culture in the BTC region.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Suraksha Chanotra, Scientist-B, Central Silk Board, Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization, P3 Unit, Kowabil, Kokrajhar, who was the convener of the programme, amplified the speech on Muga silkworm rearing methodologies aided with improved scientific lines to enhance total Muga silk production share. She also demonstrated the precautionary measures like pre and post rearing operations, grainage technologies, field preparation and intercultural activities to improve the ultimate harvest.

Dr. Chanotra also encouraged the farmers to take Muga culture as a subsidiary occupation for strengthening their livelihoods. Later, Ranjit Bhatacharjee, Assistant Director, DoS, Adabari, Kokrajhar, delivered an extensive lecture on Muga culture and its importance in Bodo tradition. He also provided information on the schemes and opportunities provided by the State Government for uplift of Muga culture in Kokrajhar area of BTC that could serve as a turning point in Assam’s total Muga silk production.

During interaction with the speakers, farmers showed keen interest by actively participating in the discussion. They asked numerous questions related to farm practices, scope and government support for the Muga farmers. All the speakers satisfied their queries and the programme concluded as a successful one with a formal vote of thanks given by Lila Kanto Lahon.

