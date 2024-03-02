Assam: National Science Day at DRL

Tezpur: National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated every year to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect by the great Indian Physicist, Bharat Ratna, Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman, for his ground-breaking research work on scattering of light. He was also awarded the most prestigious Nobel Prize in physics in the year 1930 for Raman Effect. This year the theme of NSD is ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat”, which emphasizes the importance of self-reliance in science and technology, encouraging the nation to rely on its own capabilities for sustainable growth and progress. DRL, Tezpur, the only DRDO laboratory in NE region, celebrated NSD 2024 with great enthusiasm. Prof. (Dr.) Karuna Hazarika, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent TMCH, Tezpur graced the occasion as the chief guest. The programme commenced with the address of the Director, DRL, Dr Dev Vrat Kamboj, who described the significance of the NSD.

In the NSD programme, an oration on a popular science topic was delivered by Dr Vanlalhmuaka, DRL Scientist, Tezpur. He deliberated the various aspects of horizontal environmental genetic alteration agents (HEGAA) technology and its applications in dual (human welfare as well as nefarious) purposes. For his oration Dr Vanlalhmuaka was conferred with a commendation certificate & medal by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO. The programme culminated with a highly inspiring and thought-provoking talk by the chief guest Prof. (Dr.) Karuna Hazarika, focusing on the connection of philosophy and science in life.

