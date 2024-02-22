Prime minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate railway project work of Rangia Rail Division

Rangia: Prime minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the ongoing development project work of Rangia Rail Division on February 26. Ram Ratan Badole, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Rangia Railway Division said in a press meet at the conference hall of Rangia Railway Division on Wednesday.

PM will virtually lay the foundation stone of 1300 Amrit Bharat Stations all over India including 11 of Rangia Railway Division and 8 Road over Bridges (ROB), 5 Road under Bridges (RUB) of the division, he informed.

Addressing the press meet, ADRM Badole said that Indian Railways is committed to upgrade rail infrastructure in Assam. At present multiple number of railway projects of more than Rs.81,941 crore are in progress in the Northeast region. In this year’s Budget, NER has got a record allocation of Rs.10,369 cr with which 60 stations would be developed as world class railway stations. He also added that in Rangia Division, foundation stones will be laid at Gohpur, Harmoti, Majbat, Pathsala, Tangla, Udalguri & Bishwanath Chariali Stations under Amrit Bharat Stations and RUB at five locations, three between Monabari- Nizbargang & two between Baihata- Changsari stations. In the press meet, Sr.DCM Ritu Sharma informed that PM will be laying the foundation stone for Redevelopment of 525 railway stations and 1500 rail flyovers on February 26. Sr DNC Sudhir Sinha, ACM Utpal Mazumder, Sukh Sagar Ram Bhagat , CCI Hrishikesh Deka and CCTC Kamal Talukder were also present in the press meet.

