Assam: Bajali celebrates a silent, musical Diwali in tribute to Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: This year, the people of Bajali district observed a unique and emotional Diwali — one without fireworks, but filled with the soft glow of earthen lamps and the soulful songs of Late music legend Zubeen Garg.

Across Pathsala, and adjoining areas, homes and streets shimmered in the warm light of diyas, as residents collectively decided to mark the festival in silence and remembrance. Instead of bursting crackers, people played Zubeen’s timeless songs like Mayabini, Ei Mon, and Pakhi Pakhi Mon, turning the night into a heartfelt musical tribute.

“Diwali has always been about light — and Zubeen da was the light of our hearts. This year, we wanted to honour his memory with peace and music, not noise,” said a local youth from Pathsala.

Meanwhile, a local resident, Sasanka Talukdar, lit 100 earthen lamps near the trees at his residence in memory of Zubeen Garg, as a tribute to the Late singer’s deep love for nature.

Local clubs and cultural organizations organized small gatherings where fans sang Zubeen’s songs, lit candles, and shared emotional moments remembering the artiste who had connected generations through his voice. Many houses displayed portraits of Zubeen Garg alongside the rows of flickering lamps.

The peaceful Diwali celebration in Bajali stood as a poignant reminder that while fireworks fade quickly, the light of love and music lasts forever.

