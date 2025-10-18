Thousands Of Fans Sing “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” in Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Top Headlines

From tears to togetherness, Sivasagar turns into a sea of voices as fans honour the late music legend whose songs continue to inspire generations.
File photo of Zubeen Garg's Mayabini Raatir Bukut cover
Guwahati : An unforgettable evening unfolded in Sivasagar, where thousands of voices rose in harmony to sing “Mayabini Ratir Bukut,” paying emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg, the voice of Assam. The atmosphere turned Tears with love and grief as fans, young and old, joined together to celebrate the life and legacy of the late music icon.

What began as a gathering of remembrance soon became a moving symbol of unity, a reminder that Zubeen’s music still beats in every Assamese heart. Many were seen with tears in their eyes, holding candles and portraits, while the melody of his timeless classic echoed through the night air.

Even as investigations into his untimely passing continue, the people of Assam have chosen music as their prayer, their protest, and their promise to keep Zubeen’s spirit alive.

Through every line and every voice, Sivasagar sent out one message  Zubeen Garg will never forget. His songs are no longer just melodies; they are the heartbeat of a state that still sings for him.

