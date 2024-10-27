Assam: Bajali District Administration Raids Kriyan Hotel for Illegal Operations

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: The district administration of Bajali raided ‘Kriyan Hotel’ for running illegal activities in front of the Bharat Petroleum petrol Pump in Patacharkuchi. During the sudden raid, they found the hotel didn’t have any proper documents to run. Official said the hotel doesn’t have fire NOC, building permission, or food safety license in the restaurant of the hotel.

They also found a minor girl in a room, domestic cylinders, and the kitchen in unhygienic conditions which is not good for public health. During the raid a team of Bajali district administration led by District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Das were present.

Sources revealed that the hotel owners are not operating legally and are also allowing customers without any identity proof, “Hotel owners should take valid identity proof of the customers. The hotel allows unmarried couples in the hotels without any identity proof. They also allow students below 18 years of age which is illegal. They run this online business in the name of OYO without installing a banner in front of the hotels.”

