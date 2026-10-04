Assam: Bamboo bridge remains only hope for residents of Bakuli Chapori

The unsafe crossing affects residents, students, farmers and patients from several riverside villages, especially during the monsoon.

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A section of villagers in the Bokakhat constituency still have to cross the river using a makeshift bamboo bridge. Despite repeated demands over the years for a permanent concrete bridge, the promises have not been fulfilled, forcing the riverside residents to make dangerous journeys a part of their daily lives.

The bamboo bridge over a channel of the Brahmaputra, located on the road connecting No. 1 Bakuli Chapori with No. 2 Bakuli Chapori-Mangal Boria under Golongtemera Gaon Panchayat of the Bokakhat Assembly constituency, has now become a major problem for the local people. According to residents, the bridge has deteriorated to such an extent that it is too dangerous even to think of crossing the river on a motorcycle or bicycle.

It is noteworthy that this bamboo bridge is not merely a link between the two chaporis. The route is also important for residents of several villages, including Haldhiyati, Lohore Chapori, Siyal Chapori Charh Chuk, Maj Chapori Chuk, and Sagunpara Chapori. During the monsoon, as the water level rises, transportation becomes even more difficult for students, farmers, patients, and people requiring emergency services.

Meanwhile, residents said that Minister and local MLA Atul Bora had previously assured them that steps would be taken to resolve the area's transportation problems. However, as the promise has still not materialised, residents have expressed their resentment.

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