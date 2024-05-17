Dopani High School will organize quiz competition on occasion of golden jubilee celebration on May 25

DEMOW: In consistence with the glorious golden jubilee celebration year of the Dopani High School, an all Assam based quiz, essay and drawing competitions will be organized in Dopani High School on May 25. The winners of the competitions will be given cash, certificate and a book packet. For any queries regarding the competitions interested candidates can contact the numbers- 8638197060, 8638707438 and 9101307038.

