Assam: Darrang Transport department collects over Rs 25 crore revenue in 2023-2024 financial year

MANGALDAI: The District Transport Office in Darrang district has collected a total amount of Rs 25, 52,51441.00 as the Motor Vehicle Revenue in the financial year 2023-2024 till March 31 against the targetted amount of Rs. 30.73 crores with the achievement of 83%.

These collected revenue amount included Rs 38126951.00 as Motor Vehicle tax of commercial vehicles, Rs. 111779301.00 as from personalized vehicles, Rs 58566553.00 as Motor Vehicle fees, Rs 38386702.00 as fine, Rs. 658400.00 as permit fees, Rs. 4769248.00 as arrear Motor Vehicle tax, Rs. 1506782.00 as Pollution Under Control Certificate fees, Rs. 1267682.00 as the Road Safety Cess, Rs. 1267682.00 as the High Security Registration Plate fees and Rs. 41068.00 as the Assam Passenger and Goods Tax.

The District Transport Office in Darrang in the month of October, 2023 had collected the highest revenue of Rs. 27420669.00 and in the month of July 2023 had collected the lowest revenue of Rs. 17501821.00.

