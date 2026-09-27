Assam: Barekuri Villagers Protect Western Hoolock Gibbons, Seek Community-Based Tourism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Tucked in the alleys of Torajan village in Barekuri, Tinsukia district, Assam, a family of western hoolock gibbons, the only apes native to the Indian subcontinent, survives thanks to devoted villagers. These descendants of the original population, which got separated long ago, now live among bamboo groves and fruit trees planted by residents rather than deep rainforest canopies. Dependent on human-provided food, this relationship has kept successive generations alive.

Dipty Borah rises before sunrise each day to feed a family of four with bananas and local fruit. On days she cannot, the animals wait and call. "They are like my children," she says. Her social media page draws tourists, researchers, and curious visitors, but she believes conservation efforts remain inadequate.

Tourism so far consists largely of brief visits, selfies, and photographs. The absence of community-based experiences, equipped homestays, and structured itineraries drives many travellers toward urban Tinsukia or cottages near Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. Borah, while talking to The Sentinel, has also appealed to the Assam Government for support under tourism schemes that could link gibbon conservation with sustainable eco-tourism. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma amplified her viral video on X earlier this year, briefly intensifying media and political attention that later faded.

As the post-monsoon tourist season approaches, questions of employment, ethics, and conservation come into sharper focus. Small gibbon families are cared for individually across Barekuri villages, yet no unified platform currently connects the community network. Advocates urge an eco-centric policy that recognises long-term guardians like Borah as integral to the ecosystem.

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