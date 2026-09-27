Assam-Meghalaya Border Villages Struggle With Basic Services, Connectivity

Remote Assam-Meghalaya border villages continue to struggle with poor electricity, mobile connectivity, drinking water, healthcare and education facilities.

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Several remote hilly villages along the Assam-Meghalaya border continue to face a shortage of basic infrastructure and essential public services, with residents complaining that development has yet to reach their doorsteps.

Villages such as Jalukpaham, Norlang, Amring, Dumopaham, Kanthampaham, Deupaham, Changmangar, Bhalukhowa, Nongtaria, Kayampathar, Matong, Garbhanga, Namalipathar, Dekapathar, Pahajila, Tekera, and Kuchi, among others, continue to struggle with inadequate electricity, poor mobile connectivity, drinking water problems, and limited healthcare facilities.

The remote settlements, located in the Assam-Meghalaya border belt, remain geographically isolated, making access to essential services particularly difficult. Natun Garbhanga, Ulubari, and the Paham areas mentioned by residents fall under Jalukbari LAC, while the other villages are in the Palasbari LAC area.

For many households, natural streams remain the main source of water. During the rainy season, however, the water frequently becomes muddy and contaminated, forcing residents to manage without safe drinking water for four to five days at a stretch.

Education is another major concern. With inadequate educational institutions in several of the remote villages, students seeking to continue their studies often have to leave their homes and rent rooms in places such as Lakra or Rani.

Jalukpahar village headman Bimal Taroi said that agriculture remains the principal source of livelihood for many families. Villagers depend on locally produced items such as potatoes, colocasia, ginger, turmeric, and broom materials. However, the lack of nearby market facilities creates additional difficulties.

Villagers have to travel to Rani or Lakra to sell their produce and purchase essential commodities, often making the journey only once a week. The distance and poor connectivity add to their expenses and inconvenience.

Healthcare remains another pressing concern. Residents have to travel to Rani or the Lakra-Azara area for medical treatment. Although there is a health centre at Jalukpahar, villagers said that a health worker reportedly visits the facility only once a week.

The area is also ecologically significant, with the Garbhanga reserve forest spread over 18,860.58 hectares between the Garbhanga and Rani forest ranges. A sizeable Karbi population lives in the surrounding areas.

The reserve is rich in biodiversity, with bamboo, teak, sal and several other tree species. It is also home to elephants, tigers, leopards, deer, wild boars and various species of birds and other wildlife.

Residents are now seeking sustained government intervention to bridge the development gap and improve basic services in the area.

Also Read: Assam: Sonitpur DC Flags Off 54 Pilgrims for Somnath Yatra 2026 From Tezpur