Assam: ‘Barnamoy Chinta’ article collection released at Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A collection of articles named ‘Barnamoy Chinta,’ published in various newspapers and magazines and penned by eminent essayist Chidananda Dev Goswami was released on Sunday at Biswanath Chariali under the aegis of ‘Sahapathi,’ an association of former students of Chariali HS and MP School. On this occasion, a meeting was held at the Biswanath Chariali Branch Xahitya Xabha building under the chairmanship of well-known dramatist and educationist Dr Sushil Goswami. Author Chidananda Deb Goswami delivered the welcome address while Bidyut Sharma, the Joint Secretary of ‘Sahapathi,’ conducted the programme.

While releasing the book, the President of Biswanath Chariali Xahitya Xabha and retired professor Kshira Kalita, highlighted the literary talent of the writer and gave an overview of the released book. Biswanath MLA Promod Borthakur, social worker Jiten Bhagawati, Bijoy Goswami, Biswanath College Principal Dr Chintamani Sharma, Thula Borah, Nitya Narzary, and others spoke a few words in the meeting and praised the author’s literary journey.

The meeting was also attended by litterateur Dilip Kumar Bhattacharyya, Runu Borah, Hiren Borah, Minati Goswami, Rajen Das, Swapna Bora Das, journalist Amitabha Baruah, Hiranya Borthakur, and family members of the writer, among others.

