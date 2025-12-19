Multi-layer permaculture and non-watershed projects inaugurated at Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The inauguration programme of the multi-layer permaculture project at the Mature TDF Wadi, Koilajuli, and the non-watershed project under FSPF at TDF Bhimajuli, Balichang, was organized on Thursday by the Centre for Development Action & Appropriate Technology (CADAT) in Biswanath district.

The programme was attended by GM, NABARD RO Assam, Kamar Zabed, along with Suman Chatterjee, DDM, NABARD (Sonitpur and Biswanath), Sandeep Debnath, LDM, Indian Bank, and Dibakar Das, Branch Manager, IDBI Bank. The dignitaries first inaugurated the project at Koilajuli and visited the Mature TDF Wadi, followed by the inauguration of the non-watershed project at Bhimajuli.

At Koilajuli, as part of financial inclusion support, the IDBI Bank manager distributed sanctioned JLG loan sanction letters to beneficiary farmers, strengthening access to institutional credit.

During the field visits, the dignitaries inspected key interventions including the cowshed, indigenous seed bank, and natural farming practices. The GM interacted directly with the farmers, discussed the ATM Model of Farming, and appreciated their adoption of sustainable, low-cost farming methods. Saplings were planted in the buffer zone between the wadi plantations, highlighting the importance of ecological sustainability.

Also Read: Krishnendu Paul attends district-level review meeting in Biswanath District