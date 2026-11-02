Assam: Barpeta citizens demand fast-track trial in hotel murder case

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The intellectual society of Barpeta on Sunday held a protest meeting at Barpeta Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, strongly condemning the murder of five people at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati and demanding exemplary punishment for those involved.

The meeting, presided over by Barpeta Sahitya Sabha President Hiron Saikia Lahkar, also demanded adequate security for the surviving members of the deceased Bharali family and Satyendra Pathak, an eyewitness who sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

The meeting was convened at the initiative of several women associated with literature and culture. Speakers, including litterateur and educationist Akshay Kumar Mishra, advocate Priti Das, Barpeta Sahitya Sabha Vice-President Ajit Kumar Dewan, former Education Minister M. Ibrahim Ali, retired DIET senior lecturer Ranjit Kumar Kalita, Barpeta Press Club President Mahananda Pathak, journalist Ashok Kumar Das and Jatiya Mahasabha Secretary General Harekrisna Talukdar, called for a swift and fair investigation and trial. They urged the government to conduct the case through a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice and exemplary punishment for the accused. They also called upon the government and administration to ensure the safety of the surviving family members and injured eyewitness. Several resolutions were adopted at the meeting, including a decision to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding a fast-track trial. A 15-member convenor committee was also formed to pursue the demand for justice and decide on future programmes.

Representatives of various organisations, including Barpeta Press Club, Barpeta Citizen Forum, Barpeta Senior Citizens Association, Barpeta District Mahila Samiti and several literary and cultural bodies, along with writers, educationists and concerned citizens, attended the meeting.

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