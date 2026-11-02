Mizoram Issues Guidelines to Prevent Unauthorised Filming of Students in Schools

AIZAWL: Schools in Mizoram have been asked to frame policies governing the use of electronic devices on campus and prevent the unauthorised recording and circulation of students' photographs and videos.

The Directorate of School Education issued the instructions in a circular on October 26, citing concerns over the misuse of social media and the possible impact of online content on students' privacy, dignity and well-being.

The directive says recording students in classrooms and other areas of school premises should generally be avoided. Exceptions have been allowed for school functions, co-curricular and extracurricular programmes, and legitimate educational activities. However, footage that could cause embarrassment, humiliation or distress to students must not be recorded or shared, particularly on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, X and Threads.

The Directorate has referred to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, stating that verifiable consent from parents or lawful guardians is required before processing the personal data of children below 18, including identifiable photographs and videos, subject to the commencement and applicability of the relevant provisions and exemptions.

Schools have been instructed to ensure that students' personal information and visual records are collected, used and shared only with proper authorisation and in accordance with applicable laws.

The circular also warns that violations amounting to offences could attract action under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the POCSO Act, 2012. It specifically cites Section 23 of the latter, which deals with disclosure of a child's identity in cases covered by the law.

The Directorate has also cautioned teachers and other school employees against repeatedly uploading images or videos featuring individual students.

Posts documenting achievements, participation in official programmes and specific activities, as well as material required for official reports, have been exempted from this restriction.( Agencies)

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