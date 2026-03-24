Assam: Barpeta sees multi-cornered contests as candidates file nominations

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: On Monday, several candidates filed nominations in the Barpeta election district.

For 24-Batpeta (SC) LAC, NDA-supported AGP candidate Deepak Kumar Das filed his nomination at the Barpeta District Commissioner’s office.

On the other hand, after being denied a ticket by the BJP, Uddhab Chandra Das, a BJP worker, filed his nomination on Monday as an Independent candidate for the No. 24 Barpeta LAC. Congress candidate Mahananda Sarkar and Independent candidate Gagan Haloi also filed nominations for No. 24 Barpeta LAC.

AGP candidate Dr Taraprasad Das, Congress candidate Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and AIUDF candidate Minakshi Rahman submitted their papers for No. 25 Pakabetbari LAC, while Congress candidate Abdur Rahim Ahmed and AIUDF candidate Ashraful Hussain filed nominations for No. 23 Chenga LAC.

Meanwhile, AIUDF candidate Hafiz Rafiqul Islam, Congress candidate Abdul Khaleque, Trinamool Congress candidate Sherman Ali Ahmed, and BJP candidate Badal Chandra Arya also filed their nominations for No. 22 Mandia LAC on Monday.

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