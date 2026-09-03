Assam: BCPL conducts mock drill on Level III emergency response

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) on Wednesday conducted a Level III mock drill to comply with the PNGRB (Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board) guidelines and to improve emergency preparedness for major incidents and coordination with stakeholders.

The Level-III emergency drill was organised in collaboration with the district administration, state police force, NDRF, and included participation from key mutual aid partners, namely OIL India, IOCL, AGCL, APGCL, OIL Max, DNPL, ONGC, Cairn-Vedanta, NEEPCO, and the Assam Fire & Emergency Services.

The exercise took place at the Propylene Transfer Pump Area, simulating a significant Propylene leakage followed by fire.

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