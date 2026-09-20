Assam: BCPL family pays heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: In a poignant gathering marked by solemnity and deep respect, the Staff Welfare Committee of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) organised a Shraddhanjali Programme at the BCPL Township today to honour the memory of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The commemorative event brought together the management, workforce, and community members to reflect on the legacy of the maestro whose artistry left an indelible mark on the region's cultural landscape.

Shri Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director of BCPL, led the homage alongside senior company officials, employees, and their family members. Attendants lit candles and offered floral tributes before a portrait of the iconic artist, observing moments of silence to pray for the departed soul.

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