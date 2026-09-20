Assam: World Snakebite Awareness Day observed in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: World Snakebite Awareness Day 2026 was observed at Kanaklata Civil Hospital, Tezpur, on Saturday with the objective of creating greater public awareness about snakebite envenoming and highlighting the importance of prevention.

The theme of this year's observance, 'Snakebite Survivors & Rescuers: Champions for Change,' highlights the significant role of snakebite survivors, rescuers, healthcare workers, and communities in spreading awareness, dispelling misconceptions, and encouraging victims to seek timely medical treatment.

According to district health authorities, Sonitpur recorded 399 snakebite cases during the financial year 2025-26, with no deaths reported. In the current financial year 2026-27, 222 cases have been registered so far during the available reporting period, with no deaths reported. The figures underline the importance of early identification, timely referral, and availability of appropriate treatment facilities.

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