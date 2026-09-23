Assam: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka pays unofficial visit to Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka paid an unofficial visit to Doomdooma on Tuesday, during which he met the family of his Late cousin, noted poet Golak Deka, and interacted with two of his college friends-social activist Madan Baruah and entrepreneur Chitra Hazarika.

During the visit, the Governor also offered prayers at the historic Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir and the Doomdooma Namghar, where he received a warm welcome from the management committees of both institutions.

Addressing those present at the Namghar, Governor Deka urged people to imbibe the ideals of Srimanta Sankardev and work towards bringing positive transformation in society through selfless service and small acts of kindness.

Later in the afternoon, members of the Doomdooma Press Club called on the Governor at the Tea Guest House in Doomdooma.

Also Read: Pothrongee Celebrates a Decade of Street Music and Tributes in Guwahati