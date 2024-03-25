Assam: Bengali Girls Higher Secondary School spread voter awareness via Holi colors in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA March: A voter awareness meeting in conjunction with the Holi festival was organized by the Tinsukia district administration at Bengali Girls Higher Secondary School Tinsukia on Sunday. The entire initiative was under SVEEP where special awareness message were sent to all eligible Indian citizens urging to cast their votes so as to strengthen democratic voice.

All the girl students of the school customized these SVEEP messages with rangoli colours within the school premises. With their messages they requested the people to be present in the polling booths on the day of election. Let April the 19th be an election festival this time like any other Indian festival like Holi, they wrote. One has to excise his or her basic constitutional right with this one 1 vote that comes every five years irrespective of any caste, religion and race.

