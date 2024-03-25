Assam: Boko College of Education organizes 25th annual orientation

PALASBARI: The annual orientation programme of College of Education, Boko came to an end with a cultural rally taken out from the college across the Boko township on Saturday. Dr. Ganeswar Saharia, Secretary of Sponsoring Committee of the college, inaugurated the rally.

An Assamese wedding ritual, the storytelling of Tezimola, Satriya Nritya sanskriti were part of the cultural programmes that got staged by the student trainees of the college. The prize distribution ceremony was an open session which was held in the college auditorium. Jyoti Prasad Das, President of sponsoring committee of the college presided over the entire event. Dr. Pradip Kumar Kalita, Principal of Mirza Teacher’s Training College enlightened the audience with his far-sighted ideas on why training a teacher is equally important in any educational state of affairs.

The prize distribution session was hosted by Lukesh Kalita, lecturer of college of education Boko. Jamini Baishya, Principal of the college, Lakhikanta Sharma, Ex-Principal, JN College and Jatin Pathak, a renowned social worker from Boko were present during the function. The awards for the various competitions held during the college week were distributed to the winners in the event.

