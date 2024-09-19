Assam: Bhadrapodi Mohutsav held at Sri Sri Laiati Xatra in Barapujia, Morigaon

Morigaon: The serene grounds of Sri Sri Laiati Xatra in Barapujia, Morigaon, were enveloped in a spiritual aura as the Bhadrapodi Mohutsav and cultural somaruh unfolded in a grand celebration. The day began with the soul-stirring resonance of the traditional Khul Prasanga and Bhagwat Path, invoking divine blessings and setting a sacred tone for the festivities. Ramakanta Dewri, MLA of Morigaon constituency and chairman of Assam Plain Tribe Development Corporation, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he commended the ongoing efforts of the government to preserve and uplift Xatriya culture, an invaluable gem of Assam’s heritage. Dewri also extended his deep gratitude to the revered Xatradhikar, Dr. Sunil Kumar Goswami, whose unwavering dedication to promoting social harmony through the teachings of Xatriya culture has been a guiding light for many. He lauded Dr. Goswami’s noble work in imbuing lives with humanitarian values rooted in the timeless wisdom of the xatras.

The event also welcomed the esteemed presence of Devashish Sharma, the District Commissioner, Morigaon, celebrated across the country for his selfless service to cancer patients and his compassionate governance. Sharma spoke eloquently on the enduring relevance of xatriya culture in modern times, emphasizing its profound spiritual and cultural significance. He praised Sri Sri Laiati Satra as a beacon of cultural richness and promised his continued support to the Satra and its remarkable initiatives under the leadership of Dr. Goswami, stated a press release.

