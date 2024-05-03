Assam: Bharatiya Janata Party workers accused of luring village women with government scheme forms for votes

Boko: A serious matter came to light after some anonymous villagers from the Boko area alleged that BJP workers distributed three forms of government schemes mentioned as “Socio-Economic Form.” “Socio-Economy Survey No. 1 of Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam State for the 'Orunodoi' scheme" for ration card holders is the first form headline.

The anonymous people emphasized that the BJP workers surprisingly filled up the forms by themselves, where they filled up the beneficiary ration card number, address, mobile number, etc in the form.

According to them, the above-mentioned forms have the BJP party logo and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The second form also has the same headline as the first form and mentions Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the details are “Your ration card is an impenetrable safety shield for your family. The BJP government has offered free medical services under the Ayushman Card to every family with a ration card. In addition, free life insurance and accident insurance will be provided to the family’s main breadwinner. From now on, it is planned to take full responsibility for the annual premiums of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.” In these form, BJP workers filled up the beneficiary’s name, bank account details, etc.

On the other hand, the third form is the Million Moina Scheme, which mentions that the BJP-led government has taken various schemes for the advancement of women’s society. For further admission in school and colleges or above, one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for girls students who have passed the Class X exam, Rs 12,500 for those girls who passed high Secondary, and Rs. 25,000 for those girls students who passed graduation will be given.

However, Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency Congress Candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami has already clearly alleged the form distribution among the village women for seeking votes for the BJP.

When enquired about the matter, Lachit Kalita, General Secretary of the BJP Boko Block, said that five survey forms were distributed among the villages as these schemes will be implemented after the Lok Sabha Election. Boko Circle officer and Election Officer Dibash Bordoloi told this reporter that he would inform the Kamrup District In-charge of the ‘Model Code of Conduct’ ADC Nitya Binod Wary and take necessary action.

