Assam: Hailakandi police nabbed bangladeshi mother-son duo

Silchar: Hailakandi police nabbed a mother-son duo who had allegedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh in 2019. The duo, identified as Amirun Begum and her son Rubel Ahmed Sheikh were taken into custody and later produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate. The sources informed that Amirun and Rubel crossed the border in 2019 and had been staying illegally at Bilaipur area in south Hailakandi. However, through which border they intruded into India and who were the persons helped them stay at Bilaipur were yet to be probed into.

