Assam: Bhaxa Gaurav Xoptah celebrated in Sibsagar Commerce College

SIVASAGAR: Sibsagar Commerce College celebrated “Bhaxa Gaurav Xoptah” with a week-long programme from November 3 to November 9. As part of the event, an inter-college kabaddi competition was held on November 4, at the college, aiming to raise awareness about the use of the Assamese language. Students from Sibsagar Commerce College, along with participants from other colleges, took part in the event.

On November 5, the college organized a lecture hosted by Juri Gogoi, a professor in the Department of Education. The lecture featured prominent speakers, including Professor Junti Pator from the Assamese Department and Dr Pankaj Jyoti Hazarika from the Economics Department, who delivered a talk on the origins of the Assamese language.

Concluding the week-long events, a spelling competition in Assamese was held on November 9 for the college students. The competition was coordinated by Sushmita Rajkhowa from the English Department, with a significant number of students participating. Dr Horen Hazarika, from the Assamese Department, served as the judge and encouraged students to take pride in using Assamese, emphasizing it as a social responsibility. He urged everyone to prioritize the language, especially on social media, to preserve and promote Assamese.

The competition awarded first, second, and third places to Ankita Sharma, Nirmal Karmakar and Priyanka Changmai, respectively. Earlier on November 3, at an event organized by the Sivasagar district administration, Dr Saumar Jyoti Mahanta, Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, attended as a guest speaker, providing an insightful analysis of the heritage and practical aspects of the Assamese language.

