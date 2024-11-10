Assam: Cachar district launches major health campaign

SILCHAR: Taking a proactive approach to enhance public health, Cachar district is set to launch an extensive community health campaign with 82 integrated health camps, ensuring that vital medical services reach every corner of the district. This ambitious initiative was announced following a strategic meeting chaired by Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, Additional District Commissioner (Health), at the District Commissioner’s Office on Friday.

The health campaign, aimed at delivering crucial services, will offer screenings and check-ups for various health issues, including STIs, HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C, as well as general health consultations. With these camps, the district hopes to promote preventive care and facilitate early detection, addressing the diverse health needs of the community.

At the meeting, officials from the Joint Directorate of Health Services, DACO, DISHA, and representatives of the District Health Society came together to underscore the importance of a coordinated, cross-departmental approach. Dr. Ahmed highlighted the significance of these camps, stating, “This initiative is a meaningful step toward bringing healthcare closer to our communities, focusing on accessibility and timely intervention.” The Integrated Health Camps are expected to benefit a broad demographic, offering convenient access to essential healthcare across Cachar district. With strong collaboration among departments, officials remain optimistic about the campaign’s potential to foster a healthier, more resilient community, stated a press release.

