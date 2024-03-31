Assam: Bhutanese liquor seized by 6th Bn SSB in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: The 6th Bn SSB on Saturday afternoon seized Bhutanese liquor, which was being transported to India, at Datgari near Bhutan border in Chirang district.

Sources from the SSB informed that the SSB on receipt of information regarding the smuggling of Bhutanese liquor by some persons with a car intensified checking of vehicles and in the course of intensive checking a black Santro car bearing No. AS-01U/2092 was detected. On the basis of input, the B coy of Dadgari made the seizure while performing checking and frisking duty at Bharat-Bhutan Gate located at Datgari. The duty team stopped a black Santro car which was loaded with 84 bottles of 1100 super strong beer and five Bhutanese whiskeys inside the engine of the car. Sources said the duty party asked the driver for proper documents but he failed to furnish adequate papers and consequently, the vehicle along with items was seized and the driver was apprehended.

The arrested person was identified as Haricharan Narzary of Hatisar village under Shantipur Outpost in Chirang district. The seized items including Santro car was estimated at an amount of Rs. 2, 71,974. The seized items and apprehended person were handed over to Land Customs Office at Hatisar in Dadgari along Indo-Bhutan border.

