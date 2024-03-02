Assam: Bibhas Deb made in-charge principal of Cachar College

Silchar: Amid much uncertainty in Cachar College following the suspension of Siddhartha Shankar Nath from the post of principal, his G C College counterpart Prof Bibhas Deb had been made the in-charge principal. Director of the Higher Education Pomi Baruah in an order said, Dr Bibhas Deb was entrusted the responsibility of Principal -in-Charge as well as the Drawing and Disbursing Officer of Cachar College as a stopgap arrangement until further order.

Siddhartha Shankar Nath was suspended as the district administration had found solid proof that he was supplying chits to his own nephew and another relative in the HS examination. Two candidates, who were found in a make shift ‘sick room’ close to the chamber of the principal, admitted to the Inspector of Schools that their uncle was supplying the answer sheets for the Physics examination. Later, one of the senior most teacher Shams Uddin was made the Incharge principal by the governing body president as per the standard norms. However, the DHE in a significant move appointed Deb as the interim principal of Cachar College.

