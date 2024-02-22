Director of Higher Education Pomi Baruah suspends Cachar College Principal Dr Siddhartha Shankar Nath

Silchar: Dr Siddhartha Shankar Nath, the controversial principal of Cachar College, Silchar had been suspended by the Director of Higher Education Pomi Baruah on Wednesday. Baruah in her order stated that following the departmental proceedings, Dr Nath had been placed under suspension as per section 6 sub-section 1(a) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964. During the suspension period Dr Nath would get subsistence allowance for the first three months.

On Monday, the Inspector of Schools and District Magistrate Bahnikha Chetia, along with other officials, caught two students appearing in the HS final examination in a sick room. Of these two candidates, one was Dr Nath's nephew and the other a close relative. Dr Nath was found in his chamber writing answers for the candidates. ADC in charge of education, Antara Nandi later said, both the students confessed that the principal was supplying them the answers.

Teachers of the Cachar College, in an emergent meeting on Tuesday, demanded immediate removal of Nath.

Earlier too Dr Nath was under suspension for nine months for dereliction of duties during an examination for the post of police constables

