Assam Bidding For Third Defence Corridor In India, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, said that the state could get a defence corridor, adding that the state government is negotiating with the centre to secure it.

The Assam CM's comments comes following his recent meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, where the duo discussed the prospect of establishing a defence corridor in Assam.

According to CM Sarma, the defence minister has responded positively to this proposition, asserting that this proposal is in "advanced consideration” but may take some time due to its sensitivity.