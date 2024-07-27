Assam Bidding For Third Defence Corridor In India, Says CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, said that the state could get a defence corridor, adding that the state government is negotiating with the centre to secure it.
The Assam CM's comments comes following his recent meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, where the duo discussed the prospect of establishing a defence corridor in Assam.
According to CM Sarma, the defence minister has responded positively to this proposition, asserting that this proposal is in "advanced consideration” but may take some time due to its sensitivity.
If approved, then it will be the third defence corridor in the country after Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The Assam CM exuded confidence about the likelihood of Assam's transformation into a hub for manufacturing aircraft, helicopters, missiles and other weapons systems.
He asserted that the state's ecosystem will get a significant boost if the defence corridor is setup in Assam alongside the semiconductor facility.
CM Sarma responded to a question by saying that the state government is pushing hard for the establishment of the defence industry and the production of defence equipments, thereby generating employment.
The state of Assam should be involved in the repairs of helicopters and aircrafts and should also engage in the manufacturing of AK-47s and Machine Guns, he said.
"So, all the defence items should be produced in Assam. It is like any other industry, but because it is the defence industry, it is a bit sensitive," concluded Sarma.
It is to be noted that a defence corridor is established as a strategic route designed to align domestic production of defence equipment from both public and private sectors, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
This endeavour intends to significantly improve the operational capabilities of the nation's armed forces.