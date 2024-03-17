Assam: Rupah Chaliha, Senior journalist of Tinsukia dies

TINSUKIA: A senior journalist of Tinsukia and a recipient of Journalist Pension Rupah Chaliha breathed his last at Dibrugarh hospital on Friday evening. He was 69. A versatile person, he was also a renowned magician popularly named as Sri Rupah. Chaliha began his journalist career with Anchalik Batori and later got associated with Dainik Bhumiputra, Janasadaran, Amar Asom besides DY-365. He was the founder member of Tinsukia Press Club and former assistant secretary of Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association. Late Chaliha was closely associated with various socio-cultural organisations in Tinsukia district.

His mortal remains were brought to Tinsukia Press Club where floral tributes were paid by several organisations like Tinsukia Press Club, TDJA, Surjyamukhi Natya Gosthi, Moran Students Union, APCU, AJU, Mottock Autonomous Council etc. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Also Read: Gargaon College organized a webinar on occasion of International Mathematics Day

Also Watch: