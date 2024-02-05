Assam: The 39th Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Convention in Biswanath District Concluded

BISWANATH: The 39th district convention of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, held in Biswanath last Saturday concluded yesterday. The event, organized by the Biswanath Regional Branch and hosted by the Borigaon Primary Branch, kicked off with a two-day program at the Borigaon Namghar premises.

The flag was ceremoniously hoisted by Ganesh Bora, the president of the Biswanath district unit of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. The day's festivities included an open meeting in the afternoon, commencing at 1 pm. The meeting was inaugurated with a captivating musical performance by students from Ogragami Music School in Biswanath.

As the convention reached its concluding day, the evening featured a mesmerizing Narasimha Jatra Bhaona. Under the skilled direction of Bhaven Bora, the Bhaoriyas, hailing from various locations in Biswanath, delivered a performance that was praised by the enthralled audience.

The convention served as a platform for members of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha to come together, discuss important matters, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage embodied by the organization. The diverse array of events, including cultural performances and discussions, showcased the unity and spirit of the community.

The successful conclusion of the 39th Biswanath District convention marks a significant milestone for the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, reaffirming its commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural and spiritual values it represents. The participants and organizers expressed their satisfaction with the event, highlighting the cultural enrichment experienced throughout the convention.