Assam: Bihu workshop concludes in Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: A 14 days Bihu workshop organized by Jhankar Sanskritik Gosthi at Mangalboriya playground, in the northern part of Jamugurihat concluded on Thursday. Bihu experts Joonmani Bora, Pallabi Kakaty, Puja Bhuyan and Prinjum Barua imparted training to the participants. A total of 200 local youths participated in the Bihu workshop which included Bihu dance, Bihu song and beating of drum (dhol). Abhijit Nath, president of Sonitpur district AASU graced the closing ceremony as a chief guest and distributed certificates of participation. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, parents, guardians and local residents.

