Assam: Bihu workshop concludes in Saragua High School Playground, Demow

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Saragua Udayan Cultural Group a Bihu dance, Dhol Badan and Pepa Badan workshop was organized in Saragua High School Playground near Demow from March 19. A large number of children participated in the workshop. Dimbeswar Gogoi was the chief instructor, Ranjita Sarma imparted training to the children for Bihu dance, Biswajit Konwar and Shyamal Konwar imparted training for Dhol Badan. The children were given certificates. The workshop concludes on Friday.

