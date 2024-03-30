Assam: Demow BPHC ASHA workers’ convention 2023-24 organized

DEMOW: The health workers of Demow Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) in association with ASHA workers had organized Demow BPHC ASHA workers’ convention 2023-24 in the auditorium of Demow College on Friday. As per the schedule, the programme started with flag hoisting by Ranjit Borah, BPM of Demow Block Primary Health Centre.

The cultural procession was inaugurated by Swarna Saikia, ASHA supervisor of Demow Block Primary Health Centre. Niva Gogoi Mech, president of Sivasagar District ASHA workers Association offered smiti tarpan. An open session was organized in the auditorium of Demow College on Friday which was inaugurated by Dr.Rupam Borkotoky, Deputy Superintendent of Demow Model Hospital. Dr.Chandralekha Saikia, Additional Chief Medical & Health Officer was present in the programme as chief guest. Dr.Udaiyaditya Rajkonwar, Chief Medical and Health Officer was present in the programme as specific orator. The solo and group dances were performed in the programme. Minakshi Chetia, an inhabitant of Rupahibam near Demow who works as an ASHA worker under Bhimpuwa Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) in the Nabil area near Demow who received the “Assam Gaurav Award 2023” for Social Service recently was felicitated in the programme. The ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors were felicitated with phulam gamosa, certificate and memento in the programme.

