Assam: Bike lifter arrested in Sivasagar District

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A suspected motorcycle thief was arrested by the Gaurisagar police on October 11 from Hafaluting in Sivasagar District. According to the report, the thief had stolen away a Pulsar motorcycle, bearing registration number AS04AE6471, from Jhanji in Sivasagar, owned by one Junti Saikia. The owner of the bike immediately informed Amguri and Gaurisagar police stations. Based on secret information, the Gaurisagar police recovered the stolen motorbike from Hafaluting and nabbed a dreaded bike lifter, Dhrubajyoti Deka (28). The arrested bike thief was identified as a resident of Jagiroad Dharampur, Dhrubajyoti Deka, who worked in a workshop in Nagaland. During police interrogation, he conf-essed to trying to cross the Assam-Nagaland border through Haluating on an inland road.

