Assam: Bike rally against ‘aggression by outsiders’ in Tinsukia town

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A conglomerate of student organizations led by All Assam Students’ Union took out a huge bike rally at Tinsukia town on Friday to protest against ‘aggression by outsiders,’ particularly the trading community, after a few unfortunate incidents rocked Tinsukia in recent times.

“Domination of outsiders over indigenous people will not be tolerated,” asserted Samarjyoti Gohain, AASU Central Committee member, while reiterating that all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion must leave from Assam.

Some leaders warned that the trading community, which allegedly often embroiled in confrontation with the locals, must stay in cohesion and peace, else consequence would be bad.

Volunteers from AASU, Moran Students’ Union, AJYCP, etc. participated in the rally that began from ITI playground and culminated at Thana Chariali in Tinsukia town.

Also Read: Tuliram Ronghang leads BJP’s Chinthong outreach with bike rally and eco-trek

Also Watch: