Tuliram Ronghang leads BJP’s Chinthong outreach with bike rally and eco-trek

KHERONI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked a significant political and environmental milestone in West Karbi Anglong’s Chinthong MAC constituency with a series of events aimed at connecting with local communities and promoting eco-tourism. Led by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang, a team from the BJP embarked on a journey starting from Taralangso, Diphu, passing through Volongkom Aji, Nilbagan, Dongkamukam, Vothatlangso, and Amtereng, before concluding in Chinthong constituency.

The team engaged with villagers through a vibrant bike rally and a mass joining programme held on Tuesday under the 03 number Chinthong MAC constituencies, within the 112 number Amri (ST) LAC. The initiative, orchestrated by the BJP Chinthong Mandal Committee, aimed to listen directly to the challenges and needs of the local populace. In a significant development, 1007 families formally switched their allegiance from the Congress and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) to the BJP, strengthening the party’s foothold in the region.

The event was graced by prominent leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, MLA Darsing Ronghang (Howraghat), MLA Rupsing Teron (Baithalangso), KAAC Chairman Raju Tisso, Deputy Chairman Avijit Kro (local MAC), and several KAAC Executive Members and MACs. BJP West Karbi Anglong District President Radip Ronghang, along with KAAC Board chairpersons, district and mandal office bearers, and party workers, also participated, underscoring the event’s importance.

Following the mass joining programme, CEM Tuliram Ronghang and his team undertook a scenic trek through the pristine hills of Chinthong, celebrating the region’s natural beauty and eco-tourism potential. The trek included a plantation drive and a foundation stone-laying ceremony.

